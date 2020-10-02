TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Down 19.7% in September

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the August 31st total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of TLSNY stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. TELIA Co A B/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26.

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter. TELIA Co A B/ADR had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TELIA Co A B/ADR will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TLSNY shares. Nordea Equity Research raised TELIA Co A B/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut TELIA Co A B/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TELIA Co A B/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TELIA Co A B/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions.

