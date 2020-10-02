Tendies Market Cap Reaches $2.78 Million (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Tendies token can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00003219 BTC on exchanges. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $530,293.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tendies has traded down 56.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tendies Token Profile

Tendies’ total supply is 8,681,986 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,232,086 tokens. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

Tendies Token Trading

Tendies can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

