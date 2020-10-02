Tesla’s (TSLA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSLA. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tesla to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.53.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $448.16 on Friday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $502.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.29. The firm has a market cap of $415.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,167.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total transaction of $581,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,527.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total value of $1,382,611.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,404 shares of company stock worth $66,077,843. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,559,382,000 after buying an additional 190,056 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,545,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $809,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52,300.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 774,042 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $404,759,000 after acquiring an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 583,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

