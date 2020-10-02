The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF) Short Interest Update

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,721,100 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the August 31st total of 1,978,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

KUMBF remained flat at $$23.13 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13. The Bidvest Group has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $25.55.

Get The Bidvest Group alerts:

About The Bidvest Group

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.