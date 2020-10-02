THEKEY (TKY) Market Cap Achieves $1.78 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One THEKEY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, LATOKEN, LBank and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $10,489.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THEKEY Token Profile

TKY is a token. It was first traded on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Kucoin, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Coinrail and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

