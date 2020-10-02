TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TXMD. BidaskClub raised TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1.25 to $1.20 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.24.

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.10.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 1,170.63% and a negative net margin of 304.01%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 1.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 61.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 24.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 52,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 2.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 473,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 10.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 13,377 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

