Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Now Covered by Atlantic Securities

Investment analysts at Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s current price.

TMO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.93.

TMO stock opened at $438.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $423.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.57. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $452.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $173.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total value of $10,114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,621 shares in the company, valued at $29,785,584.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $265,775,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,491,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,802 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $628,350,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 112.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,400,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,098,000 after purchasing an additional 741,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

