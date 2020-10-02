TheStreet Downgrades A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BWS Financial raised their price objective on A10 Networks from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sidoti raised their target price on A10 Networks from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered A10 Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. A10 Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.94. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $496.41 million, a PE ratio of 126.40 and a beta of 0.98.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Constantino sold 15,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $103,886.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,012.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,622 shares of company stock valued at $170,576. Insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

