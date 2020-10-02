Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Given New $115.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.10.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $80.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 55.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 46.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after buying an additional 41,412 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 118.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,747,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

