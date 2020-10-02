Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) PT Raised to C$115.00 at TD Securities

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TRI stock opened at C$106.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$101.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$95.62. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$75.91 and a 52 week high of C$109.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.51.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.98 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9787031 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.31%.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 7,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.34, for a total value of C$737,040.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at C$3,100.28.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

