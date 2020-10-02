Thore Cash Hits Market Cap of $17,365.54 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Thore Cash has a market cap of $17,365.54 and approximately $75,011.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00425175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00012155 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.