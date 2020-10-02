ThoreCoin Price Tops $2,036.72 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $2,036.72 or 0.19439156 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $176.56 million and $20,296.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00251361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00085678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.06 or 0.01527620 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00169190 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

