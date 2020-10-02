ThoreNext (THX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.86 Million

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One ThoreNext token can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00007535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. During the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. ThoreNext has a total market cap of $27.86 million and $3,908.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ThoreNext

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,235,826 tokens. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

