Thrive Token Trading 1.1% Lower This Week (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $281,099.16 and $10,133.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Thrive Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX and Coinsuper.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thrive Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00044063 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006421 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $539.83 or 0.05152343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009560 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00057769 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00033128 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thrive Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thrive Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.