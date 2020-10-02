Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Issues Earnings Results

Time Out Group (LON:TMO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (9.80) (($0.13)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of TMO stock opened at GBX 33.40 ($0.44) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 37.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.59 million and a PE ratio of -2.51. Time Out Group has a 52 week low of GBX 27.92 ($0.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 130.07 ($1.70).

Get Time Out Group alerts:

Time Out Group Company Profile

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. The company operates in four segments: Print, Digital, International, and Markets. The Print segment sells print advertising and publications. The Digital segment sells digital advertising, including premium profiles; and live events through online bookings and transactions, as well as offers e-commerce services.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Time Out Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Out Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.