Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Issues Earnings Results

Time Out Group (LON:TMO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (9.80) (($0.13)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of TMO stock opened at GBX 33.40 ($0.44) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 37.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.59 million and a PE ratio of -2.51. Time Out Group has a 52 week low of GBX 27.92 ($0.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 130.07 ($1.70).
Time Out Group Company Profile
