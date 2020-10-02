TokenClub (TCT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.34 Million

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. TokenClub has a market capitalization of $5.68 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TokenClub has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. One TokenClub token can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, CoinBene, BigONE and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TokenClub

TokenClub (CRYPTO:TCT) is a token. It launched on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,992,169 tokens. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com

Buying and Selling TokenClub

TokenClub can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinBene, BigONE, FCoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenClub should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

