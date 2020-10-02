Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Toshiba from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Shares of TOSYY stock opened at $12.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. Toshiba has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $18.11.
About Toshiba
Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.
