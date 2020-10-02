Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Toshiba from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of TOSYY stock opened at $12.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. Toshiba has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $18.11.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Analysts forecast that Toshiba will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

