Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.21) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of TRAF opened at GBX 0.15 ($0.00) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.25. Trafalgar Property Group has a 1 year low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.30 ($0.00). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.14.

About Trafalgar Property Group

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in home building and property development businesses in the United Kingdom. It undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

