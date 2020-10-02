Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.21) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of TRAF opened at GBX 0.15 ($0.00) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.25. Trafalgar Property Group has a 1 year low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.30 ($0.00). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.14.
About Trafalgar Property Group
