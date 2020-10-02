Trias (TRY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $226,790.00

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Trias token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias has a market cap of $2.23 million and $226,790.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Trias has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Trias

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. Trias’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

