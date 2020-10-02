Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Bank Ozk in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bank Ozk’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $238.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.00. Bank Ozk has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 109.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,522,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,160 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 106.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,193,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,005,000 after purchasing an additional 614,895 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 49.9% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,542,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,767,000 after purchasing an additional 513,891 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 27.3% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,876,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,041,000 after purchasing an additional 402,668 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 25.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,911,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after purchasing an additional 386,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.