TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

TTMI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum began coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.83.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Anthony J. Princiotta sold 6,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $78,045.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,865 shares in the company, valued at $176,744.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,043,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,971,000 after acquiring an additional 292,715 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,538,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,692,000 after buying an additional 353,179 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,540,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after buying an additional 203,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,428,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,454,000 after buying an additional 308,059 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 33.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,179,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,844,000 after buying an additional 547,012 shares during the period.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

