TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.63

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.63 and traded as high as $1.65. TVA Group shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 4,965 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on TVA Group from C$2.00 to C$1.60 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $71.72 million and a PE ratio of 2.77.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

