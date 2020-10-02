Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $320.00. The stock had previously closed at $256.96, but opened at $277.03. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Twilio shares last traded at $286.70, with a volume of 101,394 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TWLO. Mizuho boosted their price target on Twilio from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Twilio from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $332,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $8,953,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,756 shares of company stock worth $34,958,306 in the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $52,515,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Twilio by 6.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 43.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of -107.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

