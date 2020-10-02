Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TWO. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.89.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.61. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.18). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 45.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 49.0% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

