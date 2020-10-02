Uni Select (TSE:UNS) Upgraded to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Uni Select (TSE:UNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uni Select from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Uni Select from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Uni Select in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Uni Select from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Laurentian set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Uni Select and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.80.

Shares of Uni Select stock opened at C$5.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.49. Uni Select has a 1-year low of C$2.90 and a 1-year high of C$13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.50) by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$419.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$364.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Uni Select will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Uni Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

