Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

QURE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Uniqure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Uniqure from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Uniqure from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniqure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.08.

Get Uniqure alerts:

Uniqure stock opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.29. Uniqure has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $76.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uniqure will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $91,831.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,494.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $238,036.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,525 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,592.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,308 shares of company stock worth $985,322 in the last 90 days. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 5.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,100,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,700,000 after purchasing an additional 169,429 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Uniqure by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,773,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,604,000 after acquiring an additional 220,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,339,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Uniqure by 4,709.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 799,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,046,000 after acquiring an additional 783,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,493,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.