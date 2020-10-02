Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
QURE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Uniqure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Uniqure from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Uniqure from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniqure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.08.
Uniqure stock opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.29. Uniqure has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $76.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $91,831.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,494.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $238,036.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,525 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,592.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,308 shares of company stock worth $985,322 in the last 90 days. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 5.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,100,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,700,000 after purchasing an additional 169,429 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Uniqure by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,773,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,604,000 after acquiring an additional 220,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,339,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Uniqure by 4,709.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 799,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,046,000 after acquiring an additional 783,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,493,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Uniqure Company Profile
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.
Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.