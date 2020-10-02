United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ UBOH opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. United Bancshares Inc. OH has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54. The stock has a market cap of $70.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter. United Bancshares Inc. OH had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 22.56%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares Inc. OH stock. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,671 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.42% of United Bancshares Inc. OH worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares Inc. OH Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

