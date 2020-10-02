ValuEngine Downgrades Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) to Buy

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.12). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 42.65% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at $185,977,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,732,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,789,000 after purchasing an additional 503,403 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1,183.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,702,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,318 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 22.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,166,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after purchasing an additional 403,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 127.3% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,116,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

