ValuEngine Lowers Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.27.

Get Eidos Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock opened at $52.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Eidos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $66.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of -0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.42.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $156,599.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at $165,227.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $399,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,408.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $811,550 over the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIDX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 193.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 164.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 31.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.