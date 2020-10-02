ValuEngine Lowers NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NTCT has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded NetScout Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. NetScout Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.25.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 182.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.76. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $183.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.10 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

