ValuEngine Lowers SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

SGAPY stock opened at $15.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. SINGAPORE TELEC/S has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.80.

SINGAPORE TELEC/S Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides a portfolio of communication and technology, and infotainment services to consumers and businesses in Asia, Australia, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The Group Consumer segment engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband, and voice, as well as equipment sales.

