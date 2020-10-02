ValuEngine Lowers SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
SGAPY stock opened at $15.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. SINGAPORE TELEC/S has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.80.
SINGAPORE TELEC/S Company Profile
