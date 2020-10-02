ValuEngine Upgrades JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JKS. Credit Suisse Group raised JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BOCOM International raised JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.72.

JinkoSolar stock opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.62. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $43.28.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 3.51%. JinkoSolar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

