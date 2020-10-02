ValuEngine Upgrades LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LGIH. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of LGI Homes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush cut shares of LGI Homes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.75.

LGI Homes stock opened at $123.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.59. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $123.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 12.35.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.72. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $924,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,830.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,948,007. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

