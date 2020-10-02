ValuEngine Upgrades Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $277.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $258.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.80 and a beta of 0.41. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $181.90 and a 12-month high of $271.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.79.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.54). Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $29.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

In related news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 603 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 1,371 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $342,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at $788,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,967 shares of company stock worth $1,474,450. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 61.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 44.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

