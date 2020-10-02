VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has decreased its dividend by 14.7% over the last three years.

ANGL stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.33. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $30.77.

