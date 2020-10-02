VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.249 per share on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has decreased its dividend by 10.8% over the last three years.

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $61.44 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.89.

