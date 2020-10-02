VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the August 31st total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded VanEck Vectors Retail ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

RTH stock opened at $150.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.63. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $94.61 and a 12-month high of $156.12.

