Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Receives $28.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.
VREX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Varex Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of VREX stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. The company has a market cap of $486.40 million, a PE ratio of -21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.98.
In other Varex Imaging news, CAO Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $26,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VREX. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,560,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,634,000 after purchasing an additional 245,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,329,000 after buying an additional 116,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,932,000 after buying an additional 35,215 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 7.6% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 501,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,600,000 after buying an additional 35,461 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Varex Imaging Company Profile
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.
