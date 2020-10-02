Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Receives $28.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

VREX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Varex Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of VREX stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. The company has a market cap of $486.40 million, a PE ratio of -21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $171.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varex Imaging news, CAO Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $26,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VREX. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,560,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,634,000 after purchasing an additional 245,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,329,000 after buying an additional 116,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,932,000 after buying an additional 35,215 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 7.6% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 501,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,600,000 after buying an additional 35,461 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

