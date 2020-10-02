VeriCoin (VRC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.36 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.36 million and $264,566.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00046530 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,537.97 or 1.00136671 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001640 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000715 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00152698 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000096 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,096,734 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

