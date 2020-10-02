Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veritex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Veritex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get Veritex alerts:

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $17.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Veritex has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $865.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeff Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $179,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jim Recer bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,813 shares of company stock worth $118,383 in the last 90 days. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Veritex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 389,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Veritex by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Veritex by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 31,715 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Veritex by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 55,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Veritex by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.