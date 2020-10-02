Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $205.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $203.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.17. Visa has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Visa by 16.3% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 147,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,554,000 after buying an additional 20,757 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $2,120,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Visa by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 15,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 26.7% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 124,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

