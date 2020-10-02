Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) & Cemtrex (NYSE:CETX) Critical Review

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) and Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Cemtrex alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cemtrex and Vishay Intertechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cemtrex 0 0 0 0 N/A Vishay Intertechnology 2 4 0 0 1.67

Vishay Intertechnology has a consensus price target of $16.83, suggesting a potential upside of 6.41%. Given Vishay Intertechnology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vishay Intertechnology is more favorable than Cemtrex.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Cemtrex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Vishay Intertechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Cemtrex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Vishay Intertechnology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cemtrex and Vishay Intertechnology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cemtrex $39.26 million 0.45 -$22.36 million N/A N/A Vishay Intertechnology $2.67 billion 0.86 $163.94 million $1.26 12.56

Vishay Intertechnology has higher revenue and earnings than Cemtrex.

Risk & Volatility

Cemtrex has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vishay Intertechnology has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cemtrex and Vishay Intertechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cemtrex -52.53% -47.64% -23.69% Vishay Intertechnology 3.94% 7.62% 3.67%

Summary

Vishay Intertechnology beats Cemtrex on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc. primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises. This segment also offers design and development solutions to create impactful experiences for mobiles, Web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and televisions; and security and video surveillance systems, as well as develops various applications for virtual and augmented reality markets. The Electronics Manufacturing segment provides end to end electronic manufacturing services, including product design and sustaining engineering, printed circuit board assembly and production, cabling and wire harnessing, systems integration, and comprehensive testing services; and assembled electronic products to OEMs. This segment also designs, develops, manufactures, and sells interconnects and cable assemblies; and provides software development services for mobile, Web, virtual reality, and PC applications. The Industrial Technology segment offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly; and sells a range of air filtration and environmental control products to various industries, such as chemical, cement, steel, food, construction, mining, and petrochemical. Cemtrex, Inc. operates in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Diversified American Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Cemtrex, Inc. in December 2004. Cemtrex, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors or silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules. The Resistors & Inductors segment provides film, wirewound, power metal strip, crowbar and steel blade, variable, RF and microwave, high voltage, and non-linear resistors, as well as battery management shunts, thermo fuses, chip fuses, pyrotechnic initiators/igniters, networks/arrays, dividers, temperature sensors, magnetics, and connectors. The Capacitors segment offers tantalum, ceramic, film, power, heavy-current, and aluminum electrolytic capacitors. The company's semiconductor components are used for power control, power conversion, power management, signal switching, signal routing, signal blocking, signal amplification, two-way data transfer, one-way remote control, and circuit isolation functions; and passive components are used to restrict current flow, suppress voltage increases, store and discharge energy, control alternating current and voltage, filter out unwanted electrical signals, and other functions. It serves industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, power supplies, military/aerospace, and medical industries. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.