Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €30.90 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been assigned a €30.90 ($36.35) target price by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.05% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €29.74 ($34.99).

Shares of EPA VIV opened at €23.76 ($27.95) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.94. Vivendi has a 12 month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 12 month high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

