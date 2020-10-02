Warburg Research Analysts Give Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) a €35.40 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €35.40 ($41.65) price target on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SKB opened at €19.58 ($23.04) on Tuesday. Koenig & Bauer has a 12-month low of €14.42 ($16.96) and a 12-month high of €38.90 ($45.76). The stock has a market cap of $323.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of €18.71 and a 200-day moving average of €18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.85.

Koenig & Bauer Company Profile

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

