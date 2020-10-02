Wendye Robbins Acquires 500 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Wendye Robbins purchased 500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.70 per share, for a total transaction of $14,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,245. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Wendye Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 24th, Wendye Robbins purchased 200 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,600.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Wendye Robbins purchased 900 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $20,223.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Wendye Robbins bought 2,600 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $67,626.00.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $787.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $51.21.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 814.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 480,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 146.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9,880.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 119,850 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,357,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 138.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 40,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

