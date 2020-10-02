Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) & Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse (NASDAQ:BBUCQ) Head to Head Contrast

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) and Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse (OTCMKTS:BBUCQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Wendys and Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wendys 0 11 14 0 2.56 Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wendys presently has a consensus price target of $22.70, suggesting a potential downside of 0.72%. Given Wendys’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Wendys is more favorable than Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wendys and Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wendys $1.71 billion 2.99 $136.94 million $0.59 38.75 Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wendys has higher revenue and earnings than Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.4% of Wendys shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of Wendys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wendys and Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wendys 6.70% 21.11% 2.20% Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Wendys has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse has a beta of 20.76, suggesting that its stock price is 1,976% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wendys beats Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Wendy's/Arby's Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Wendy's Company in July 2011. The Wendy's Company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse Company Profile

Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse, Inc. engages in the development and operation of restaurant-brewpubs. It operates one unit each in the cities of Gaylord, Grand Rapids, and Auburn Hills, in Michigan. In addition, it has a unit in Grapevine, Texas, a suburb of Dallas under a joint venture agreement with Bass Pro Outdoor World, LLC. The company offers craft brewed beer brewed on site. Its units offer approximately 10 different types of beers ranging from light golden ale to full-bodied stout. It also offers customers, hard liquors; and also sells merchandise, including hats, t-shirts, sweatshirts, and other items bearing the Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse name and logo.

