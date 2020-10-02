Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of WINC stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,966. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.64.

Further Reading: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.