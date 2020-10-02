Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:WINC)

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,966. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $27.49.

