Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:WINC)

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

NASDAQ WINC opened at $25.50 on Friday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64.

