Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

Western Asset Total Return ETF stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41.

